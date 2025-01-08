Chikuhwa officially joins Scottland

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

Scottland FC has completed the signing of the three best players in the land from last season including top goal scorer Lynoth Chikuhwa.

In their latest squad announcement, Scottland have officially unveiled Soccer of the year Walter Musona, second runner-up Khama Billiat and first runner up Chikuhwa.

This follows the announcement of 12 other new signings on Tuesday, namely, Godknows Murwira, Mthokozisi Msebe, Tymon Machope, Michael Tapera, Kevin Moyo, Talbert Shumba, Nelson Chadya, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Gareth Madhake, Tichaona Chipunza, Vasssili Kawe and Kingsley Mureremba.