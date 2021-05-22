Chikwata won’t repeat past mistakes: Pamire

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Saints board of trustees’ chairman Vincent Pamire yesterday shouldered the blame for past decisions that pushed Chikwata to the peripheries of elite football.

Speaking at the re-launch of the club at the Zimbabwe Saints Sports Club in Queens Park East where passenger transport operator Mzansi Express donated tracksuits, playing kit and goal nets, Pamire said they are now determined to make their return a success.

“I was once the chairman of Zimbabwe Saints and I accept that something went wrong somewhere. I must have made a mistake because to my knowledge, having bought this sports club and leaving the team in the Premier Soccer League, due diligence wasn’t done when I handed the button on my way to Zifa. I take responsibility for those past mistakes,” said Pamire.

“As the board of trustees, we’ve done due diligence and won’t allow anybody to disturb the smooth running of the club. We’ve decided as trustees to oversee whatever is happening and play a role in appointment of the executive.”

Acting club chairman Felix Dzumbunu said their preparations for the First Division are on course with veteran coach Gibson Homela overseeing the player recruitment exercise.

He said the club will meet Zifa Southern Region registration deadline of May 30.

“Our mission and intention is to kick-start the revival of Zimbabwe Saints. It’s one of the oldest names in football and the missing link in Zimbabwean football at the moment,” Dzumbunu said.

“There’s a lot of work to be covered, but we’ve started putting together a team that will play in Division One and we’re happy the pieces are coming together.

We need lots of resources to make our dream come true. We’re happy with the support we’ve been promised,” he said.

Chikwata bounced back into the Zifa Southern Region Division One League last year after clearing debts in excess of US$5 000 owed to Zifa backdated to 2014.

Saints’ sojourn in the PSL was in 2011 and since then they have been on the brink of folding up until Pamire’s board of trustees’ rescue plan enabled them to buy a Division One franchise last year.

Once a football powerhouse that churned out a number of talented stars, the new Saints will have all junior structures that include the Under-12s, Under-14s, Under-16s and Under-18s as they seek to lay a solid base to fight for a PSL ticket. – @ZililoR