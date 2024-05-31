Chikwata, Zebra Revolution win…….As Bosso 90 bite the dust

Innocent Kurira at White City Stadium

THERE were victories for former topflight team Zimbabwe Saints and Zebra Revolution in a mid-week Zifa Southern Region League double header at White City Stadium yesterday.

The lunchtime kick-off saw Zimbabwe Saints get the better of Ajax Hotspurs winning 2-1 before Zebra Revolution emerged 4-1 victors over 10-men Bulawayo City later in day.

The first game saw Chauya Chikwata wasting numerous chances in the first half before they used the halftime break to get their act together. Five minutes after the breather, Jotham Ndlovu scored the opener with a clinical finish from inside the box before Keith Chikamhi doubled the lead moments later.

Menelisi Bhebhe got Ajax Hotspurs a consolation goal with the last kick of the game.

The victory means Zimbabwe Saints reduced the gap between them and log leaders ZPC Hwange to two points. ZPC Hwange are on 15 points after five games while Saints, who have won four games and drew once, are on 13 points.The second game of the day produced more thrills and spills and of cource, goals.

Zebra Revolution opened the scoring through Artwell Marume after 29 minutes of play before an equaliser a few minutes later from Mbongeni Minezhi who converted from the penalty spot.

The teams went into the halftime break locked at 1-1.A red card to Bulawayo City right back Ashley Nenge in the 50th minute shifted the momentum of the game as Zebra Revolution capitalised on their numeric advantage.

Second half substitute Allan Panashe Tamburikayi was the hero of the game as he scored a hattrick.

Tamburikayi first scored from the penalty spot before adding two more to his tally in the 69th and 85th minute.

Zebra Revolution coach Mkhokheli Dube was thrilled with the victory.”It’s one of those games where we needed to push ourselves and you saw in the second half where we started knocking the ball around. It’s one of those games where we stamped authority and the chances came. Like l said, we were going to create chances and it’s a matter of us keeping clean sheets. I am happy with the way the boys are playing because we train hard and with the way things are, it gives us confidence that we are doing a great job. It’s a great day for the club and everyone involved,” said Dube.

His opposite number Voster Chitema felt his team wasted many chances on the day.

“If you’re playing these games and you create so many chances and not take them away, you are bound to lose. We wasted more than five or six chances in the first half, and if we had buried those chances I think it was going to be different,” said Chitima.

In the other game played at the Luveve Stadium B Arena, Mainline won 3-1 against Bosso 90.

Results at a Glance

Wednesday: Indlovu Iyanyathela 0-3 ZPC Hwange, Mosi Rovers 1-2 Adachi, DRC 0-1 Nkayi, Jordan 1-2 Victoria Falls, Casmyn 2-0 Talenvision.YesterdayAjax Hotspurs 1-2 Zimbabwe Saints, Bosso 90 1-3 Mainline, Zebra Revolution 4-1 Bulawayo City