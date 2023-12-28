Child President condemns viral video of minors drinking alcohol

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE Child President Neville Mavu has called on parents and caregivers to safeguard children especially from harmful practices and influences, especially during the festive season often associated with merry-making.

This follows the widely circulated video of visibly drunk minors, which police are investigating.

Child President Mavu said it was concerning that the children acquired the alcohol from an adult, and were consuming it on premises owned by adults and in the presence of more adults and the community.

He said the irresponsible behaviour seen in the video not only violates the law but also poses serious risks to the health and well-being of the vulnerable children.

In a statement, he said the incident is a distressing and disheartening matter that calls for urgent attention and action from all stakeholders.

“Furthermore, as a child, it is troubling that children are purchasing and consuming alcohol despite being aware that it is unlawful and detrimental to their health and welfare. This points to a broader issue of awareness and education about the dangers of alcohol consumption, especially at a young age from the family and educational institutions,” said Child President.