Chill and Vibe virtual show to expose Gwanda talent

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

A new virtual show, Chill and Vibe, has been curated for artistes in Gwanda so as to expose their works on virtual platforms.

A concept of Brenda Ntabeni aka Quing B, the show is a way of uplifting artistes from the mining town.

Quing B has partnered Planet Kadder Academy, arts group Loxion Theatre Arts, musician Bry and arts fete Gwanda Annual Music Festival for the production of the show that will have 13 episodes. It is being filmed in the heart of Phakama suburb in Gwanda.

Said Quing B: “We want to hype and uplift our artistes on social media as that’s the way to go these days. We’re hoping to achieve this by uploading the episodes on YouTube and making them accessible to everyone, everywhere.

“We believe people will get to know about these artistes and their work this way. This is a platform where we expect our artistes to vent out about the challenges they are facing in the industry.

“We want to Chill and Vibe with them, meaning we want them to relax, have them feel safe and open up about anything and just be themselves.”

Planet Kadder Academy founder songstress and actress Kadder said they are focusing on up-and-coming and seasoned artistes as the plan is to uplift artistes from the town. – @mthabisi_mthire