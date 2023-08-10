Chillspot’s Levels, Ribhe, Fantan raring to perform at Winter Shut Down gig

10 Aug, 2023 - 19:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Chillspot’s Levels, Ribhe, Fantan raring to perform at Winter Shut Down gig Fantan

The Chronicle

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Revellers in Bulawayo are set to end their winter in style through an event dubbed “Winter Shutdown” taking place at Parkview Pub and Grill on Sunday.

The event will feature Chillspot Records music label trio of DJ Levels, Fantan and DJ Ribhe from Harare. Supporting them will be locals, Asaph, Browny, Stormza, Thuts Rodney, Peezet Samfana, Baraach Bhoza, InfintyDjayz and the local DJs, DJ Sweeto, DJ Tawas and Chalie Maine.

Ribhe

The manager of Chillspot Record label, Nash said the trio cannot wait to perform in Bulawayo.

“The audience should expect an energetic performance from us. Hopefully, there is going to be a big turn up and we promise to deliver a fire performance to the audience,” Nash said.

Levels

One of the performers, Browny who is part of the organisers of the event said: “We cannot wait to welcome and share the stage with the big gurus of Zimdancehall, Chillspot producers and DJs. The audience should expect massive performances from our local artistes and good music from the local DJs.” – @TashaMutsiba

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting