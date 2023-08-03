Chimedza rubbishes Bosso defeat bonuses reports

Sikhumbuzo Moyo [email protected]

FORMER Warriors left back, Cephas Chimedza is saddened by reports doing rounds that he promised winning bonuses to any team that will be able to hand red hot Highlanders their first defeat of the season.

Speaking in an interview from his base in Belgium, Chimedza who also played for Dynamos and Caps United said it boggles his mind what the originators of the falsehoods are trying to achieve.

He said it has been more than a year since he last spoke to any reporter. “I don’t know what those outlets are trying to achieve or where they got that. You’re the first journo to talk to me in more than a year or so,” said Chimedza.

Amahlolanyama have gone for 18 competitive games without a defeat, rekindling hopes among it’s multitude of supporters that the 16 year long wait might finally be over, having last won the league title in 2006.

The juggernaut has also caught the attention of the country’s number one citizen President Mnangagwa who congratulated the club during a Zanu-PF rally in Cowdray Park on Wednesday.