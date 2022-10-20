Chimuti hit-maker, Ma9Nine brings Summer EP tour to Bulawayo

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

Ndebele dancehall chanter Ma9Nine (real name Hansel Ndlovu) is bringing his Summer EP tour to Bulawayo on Saturday for a night that promises to be memorable at The Boundary.

The Chimuti hit-maker is holding the show to promote his nine-track Summer EP during a tour that he has previously taken to Inyathi and Esigodini.

Supporting him will be Khisolmaak and Focus Reflecto making this a Zimdancehall affair. On the wheels of steel will be DJs Keitho, DA Grooveman, Gadaffi, Mzoe, Kead Wikead, Nospa, Fifi and Nickmicks.

Organiser DJ DA Grooveman of Groove Events said the show is part of a musical journey by Ma9Nine that will be taken around Zimbabwe.

“The summer EP tour is a musical journey to different towns around Zimbabwe introducing the new nine-track EP from the Chimuti hit-maker. We’ve done shows in Inyathi, Esigodini, and now Bulawayo. We have shows lined up in Plumtree, Masvingo, Filabusi, Zvishavane, Tsholotsho, Hwange, Victoria Falls, Binga and Kariba,” Da Grooveman said.

He encouraged music lovers to come out in their numbers to support Ma9Nine on Saturday and enjoy the experience.

Ma9Nine had his breakthrough in 2020 with the track Windi Womtshova. When Windi Womtshova was released, most laughed thinking it was just for laughs. It was only after the artiste appeared on Nash TVs Colour Vibes programme performing the track that most realised it was serious business. The artiste then received positive feedback on that platform with many people encouraging him to release more dancehall songs in the Ndebele language.

“He didn’t disappoint as he followed that track up with other tracks such as Wena which bagged collaborations with top Zimdancehall artistes and producers along the way,” Da Grooveman said.

Ma9Nine became the first musician from Bulawayo to record with ChillSpot Records and was featured on the Mashwede Zimdancehall Riddim through a single titled Wena that was produced by Levels, one of the main drivers of Chillspot Records.

Hailing from Magwegwe North suburb, Ma9Nine proved to be unstoppable as earned himself a collaboration with top Zimdancehall chanter, Enzo Ishall. As if that was not enough, he landed on the Pandemic riddim by Oskid production.