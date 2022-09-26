Chimuti/Istampa hit-maker Ma9Nine drops EP

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

NDEBELE dancehall superstar Ma9Nine of the Chimuti/Istampa hit song has released an EP titled 900 EP which he seeks to use to continue his dominance in the music industry.

The EP titled 900 has eight tracks, Umama ka Sheron, Rocket, Lokho kuyazala, Gwela vs gunners, Friday-Thursday, Kamundevere, Ebhabha filidzi and Spara manzonzo. It does not have any features and was produced by Oskid producers, Cymplex music, Laynash skys, Tkswizz and Rodney beats.

Ma9Nine said he took ample time to work on the latest project and assured fans that they are going to enjoy it.

“I believe that people are going to love it because right now, Ndebele dancehall is one of the top genres on the map. The EP is in various languages that include English, Shona, and Ndebele which is the main language.

“It took me a year to record this EP thus I’m confident it’s going to shine,” said Ma9Nine.

He said he will also grow his visibility in the visuals field adding that the EP is a teaser of his forthcoming album.

“The visuals are following as all the tracks on the EP are going to have visuals. It’s a way of increasing my fan base beyond Zimbabwean borders. The EP is a teaser to my upcoming album which I’ve started working on and will be out next year.”

Ma9Nine has had a fruitful career ever since his rise through the track Windi Womtshova. This has been evidenced by his clinching of corporate advertising deals. – @mthabisi_mthire