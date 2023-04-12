China-based musician, Nqobizwe Malinga collabos Skhu

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

CHINA-based up-and-coming gospel musician Nqobizwe Malinga has collaborated with Bulawayo-based gospel muso Sikhululiwe “Skhu” Sibanda on a single titled Inkululeko.

The single released last week is available on a number of digital platforms that include Spotify.

Speaking from his base in Shanghai in China, Nqobizwe Malinga said:

“Inkululeko featuring Skhu is a Passover song that seeks to bring people to the season of salvation. It mainly evangelizes and gives testimonies of freedom from bondage (sin and suffering).

“The single is a follow up to some of my tracks that include The Sinner’s Prayer, Ekhaya and Ukuthula.”

He said he is working on an album that is almost complete. – @mthabisi_mthire