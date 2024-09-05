China ‘checkmates’ the United States at FOCAC 2024

Richard Muponde, Zimpapers Politics Hub

THE Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (Focac) in China, which started yesterday and runs up to Friday is poised to be a significant checkmate to the United States’ onslaught on China’s growing global influence.

As the US and the West intensify their efforts to counter China’s expanding presence, particularly in Africa, Beijing is set to strengthen its ties with the continent through Focac.

Washington’s concerns about China’s policies and subsidies, which it claims create “global spill overs and harmful overcapacity,” have led to a concerted effort to counter Chinese influence.

The G7’s recent summit in Italy, where the African Union, individual African countries and select BRICS members were invited, marks a radical shift in Western policy to counter China’s growing clout.

For the first time, the G7 extended an open invitation to the African Union, individual African countries and selected BRICS members, notably Brazil and India, to participate at the just-ended summit in Italy, a move interpreted as a radical change of policy by the Western grouping to counter Chinese global influence.

Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, invited Brazilian President Luiz Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi — another BRICS member, the Africa Union, Kenya and Mauritius, which holds the AU presidency, the Pope, among other non-member countries to the G7 Outreach session held in Borgo Egnazia, Apulia in Italy, from June 13 to 15, 2024.

Italy currently holds the 2024 G7 presidency.

The Chinese are also targeted for their perceived collaboration with Russia on the Ukraine War. These two issues topped the agenda at the summit.

In contrast, unlike the US and its allies’ coercive approach, characterised by bullying and sanctions, China’s relationship with Africa is built on mutual understanding, co-operation and respect.

China’s partnership with Africa is reshaping the continent’s infrastructure, data and energy landscape. Examples include the new Parliament building in Zimbabwe, Tanzania’s railway infrastructure and numerous other projects across East and West Africa.

As Focac convenes, Africa’s priorities and that of Zimbabwe, which is being represented by President Mnangagwa, who is also the SADC chairperson, will likely focus on infrastructure development, economic diversification, access to technology and innovation, climate change and sustainable development.

Speaking during his State Visit in China and for the triennial Focac touring Shaoshan, Hunan province, the home of Chairman Mao Zedong, President Mnangagwa said China is Zimbabwe’s “all weather friend.”

“China is a strategic partner of Zimbabwe as it has stood with Zimbabwe during difficult times, during the liberation struggle, the illegal sanctions and during the Covid-19 period,” President Mnangagwa said as part of his address.

The advent of the Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa witnessed unprecedented growth of trade between the two long-time friends.

Investments from Chinese companies have remarkably grown in the past four years from US$445,9 million in 2019 to US$3,4 billion in 2023.

China has also poured in a lot of funds in the country with mining and manufacturing receiving a substantive investment of over US$2,2 billion for the projects. Some of the investments went into US$1,5 billion Dinson Iron and Steel Company project in Manhize and the Afrochine ferrochrome smelters, as well as investments in lithium mines through Sinomine Resources, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Chengxin Lithium Group.

As it stands, 472 investment licences have been issued to Chinese companies, with more expected to be signed soon.

At Focac, China is expected to offer increased investment in infrastructure and industry, enhanced co-operation in technology and innovation, support African integration and development initiatives.

Discussions may also touch on the possibility of more African states joining BRICS to counter US and Western influence. As the global landscape evolves, Focac’s fruits will be evident in the next decade through, accelerated African development and co-operation, enhanced regional integration, increased economic diversification and improved infrastructure and connectivity

Political and economic analyst, Mr Naboth Paurosi Dzivaguru, said the US and its allies will find it difficult to penetrate African markets more because of its command diplomacy, which is viewed by most African countries as unpalatable.

“Africa is in the confines of geopolitics. It’s a host of superpowers scrambling to win her heart albeit using different strategies,” Mr Dzivaguru said.

“The US in particular, is using command diplomacy in cowing Africa into co-operation. This is the reason why US is finding it difficult to penetrate African markets. Coercive diplomacy punctuated by economic embargoes and political threats has met with resistance from Africa. Africa needs equal economic partnership and not big brother approach.”

He said in its quest for economic expansion beyond its frontiers, China has adopted a persuasive approach.

“China never imposed conditions for investment in Africa. She has never been mired in the internal affairs of a host country. This best explains why Sino-Africa relations are cordial and warm,” he said.

Mr Dzivaguru said economic investment business should take centre stage at Focac including striking concrete deals that improve citizens’ lives.

“People back home want food on the table and not rhetoric. People expect economic investment movements in their respective countries,” Mr Dzivaguru said.

He said China should seize this opportunity to market BRICS-plus phenomenon before the African market.

“China has proved to be a good friend to Africa. She is an all-weather friend to Africa. In joy and in mourning, China stood with Africa and Zimbabwe in particular. China is a dependable brother to stick with.”

Focac 2024 marks a significant milestone in China-Africa relations, poised to deepen co-operation and counter US global influence.

As the forum convenes, Africa and China will prioritise mutual understanding, co-operation and development, reshaping the continent’s future and cementing a strategic partnership for years to come. — @muponderichard