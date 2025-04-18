China congratulate Zimbabwe on 45th Independence anniversary

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

THE People’s Republic of China have congratulated Zimbabwe on the attainment of its 45th independence anniversary, which also coincides with the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe said congratulatory messages have been exchanged between the Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister, His Excellency Wang Yi and his Zimbabwean counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira.

“Warmest Congratulations, today marks the 45th anniversary of Zimbabwe’s independence as well as the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Zimbabwe. Congratulatory messages have been exchanged on this special occasion between H.E. Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister of China, and Prof. Amon Murwira, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe,” reads the statement.

The embassy further stated that the two Foreign Ministers have reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to further enhancing the China-Zimbabwe Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation and jointly building a high-level China-Zimbabwe community with a shared future.