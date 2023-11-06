China encouraged to invest more in Zimbabwe

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce Permanent Dr Utete Wushe has invited Chinese investors to take up opportunities offered by Zimbabwe, taking advantage of the long-standing cordial relations that the two countries continue to enjoy.

She said this during the Zimbabwe Chinese Enterprises Job Fair 2023 official opening ceremony, which was held on Friday in Harare.

The two-day event which ended on Saturday was held under the theme “Bridging talent with Chinese Companies Job Opportunities.”

It was organised by the Chamber of Chinese Enterprises Zimbabwe, China Zimbabwe Exchange Centre and Victory Milestone Recruitment Agency.

Dr Utete Wushe said trade and investment between Zimbabwe and China has over the years, increased steadily, hence the need for more networking platforms, as they will aid in creating sustainable partnerships.

“The private sector is the driver of the industrialisation agenda, as enunciated in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“I therefore would like to invite Chinese investors to take up investment opportunities offered by our country, taking advantage of the long-standing cordial relations that our two countries continue to enjoy. Furthermore, trade and investment between Zimbabwe and China has over the years, increased steadily, hence the need for more networking platforms like these, as they will aid in creating sustainable partnerships,” He said.

“The Zimbabwe Chinese Enterprises Job Fair also aims to strengthen the ever-growing excellent relations and sound bilateral cooperation between China and Zimbabwe. This has resulted in China becoming one of the largest contributors to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Zimbabwe.”

He said with initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), BRICS, and Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Chinese enterprises are expected to create a surge in job opportunities.

