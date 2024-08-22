China provides food assistance to Zimbabwe’s drought-affected populations

Online Writer

THIS morning, President Mnangagwa will receive a food assistance shipment from the People’s Republic of China at the State House in Harare.

The food aid is intended to support vulnerable members of Zimbabwean society, who have been impacted by the El Niño-induced drought affecting parts of Southern Africa. Zimbabwe is among the regional countries set to benefit from the Chinese government’s food aid programme , which aims to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry spell.

The delivery of this assistance underscores the ongoing cooperation between Zimbabwe and China. The aid package is expected to provide much-needed relief to communities struggling with the effects of the drought.