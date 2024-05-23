China’s space, tech successes key to community with a shared future for mankind

By a Correspondent

RECENTLY, China left the world impressed with its space programmes as it successfully launched the Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket which is the world’s first ever attempt to bring back lunar samples from the far side of the Moon.

Amid the scientific complexities that enabled the launch to be a “complete success”, as Chinese authorities described it, there was one thing that stood out, namely, China’s willingness to partner with other countries, which will see even countries such as Zimbabwe that have space ambitions have a chance.

According to reports of the event, the Chang’e-6 mission is carrying four payloads developed through international cooperation, providing more opportunities for the world’s scientists and merging human expertise in space exploration. Scientific instruments from France, Italy and the European Space Agency (ESA)/Sweden are aboard the Chang’e-6 lander, and a small satellite from Pakistan is aboard the orbiter.

China adheres to the principles of extensive consultation, joint efforts and shared benefits in its international cooperation on lunar exploration, and is willing to engage in multiple levels and types of cooperation with countries and international organisations around the world, on the basis of equality and mutual benefits, according to Ge Ping, deputy director of the China National Space Agency.

Further, China has opened applications to borrow and study the lunar samples obtained by its mission to the international community, and welcomes scientists from around the world to participate in its future lunar and planetary exploration projects.

According to Jose Luis Nava, Scientific cooperation between China and other space-faring nations has already begun, fostering mutual understanding and propelling humanity’s collective knowledge of the universe.

“As China continues to expand its space programme,” Nava argues, “the nation’s unwavering commitment, coupled with its technological achievements, positions it as a force to be reckoned with. The world watches with anticipation as China sets its sights on the cosmos, pushing boundaries, and inspiring future generations of scientists and explorers.”

Success China is achieving a lot of success in the technological and innovation space, and its lunar mission is a window into its growing influence, covering a number of spheres ranging from the simplest such as personal gadgets, digital innovations, cyber systems, electric cars and renewable energies to the most complex such as space missions.

This is yet another example that China is proving to be a force for good, and it is following its concept of fostering a “community with a shared future for mankind”, introduced by President Xi Jinping over a decade ago.

Science and technology are key pillars of the concept, whose broad aim is to achieve equal progress for all people of the world. A white paper on the Global Community of a Shared Future for mankind published last year outlines a number of opportunities in science and technology, which countries can unite on.

It says: “The current revolution in science and technology marked by artificial intelligence will have a profound impact on the new round of economic globalisation and social development. Relevant rules and standards should be established to support scientific and technological innovation and guard the red line of human security.

The interests of all countries, especially developing ones, should be taken into account in a balanced manner, to ensure that technological innovation is placed under the rule of law and internationally recognised norms, and ensure that innovation is steered by and works for humanity, and is consistent with human values.”

It also pledges China’s commitment to innovation-driven development globally, and urging to harness scientific and technological achievements to boost productivity, creating an open, fair, equitable, and non-discriminatory environment for scientific and technological advances, unleashing new impetus for post-pandemic economic growth, and joining hands to achieve leapfrog development.

On the other hand, China recognises that information technology advances with every passing day, most prominently in the fields of Internet, big data, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence. It thus urges the world to pursue “correct direction of economic globalisation, and oppose any attempt to set up technological blockades, cause technological divides”.

It is ironic but instructive that while China is busy seeking opportunities for all in the technology, innovation and space realms, the United States of America, for example, has been trying to contain and restrict Chinese progress and has been waging a war on companies such as Huawei, Bytedance (owners of TikTok) and DJI, which are prominent ICT companies whose products and services to the world have been game-changing. Further, the US and Europe have been pushing for the so-called de-coupling, de-risking and de-globalisation which are all futile attempts to weaken and harm China.

Unfortunately, these efforts have collateral damage on other countries such as those in Africa and the Global south which require expansion of technology.

Luckily, the efforts to harm globalisation and undermine China’s leadership appear in vain. More and more countries are joining China in its push for global community of a shared future for mankind.

The community with a shared future for mankind concept states that, “Living on the same planet, all countries, adjacent or distant, large or small, developed or developing, are members of an emerging community of shared interests, responsibility, and destiny, whose wellbeing and security are interrelated…the only right choice is to work together for the benefit of all.”

China’s strides in the space and technology sectors have far reaching potential impact on the world, and Zimbabwe will benefit from close cooperation with the Asian giant.