Chinese company to set up cement grinding factory in Bulawayo, to create 500 jobs

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council has approved a Chinese company, Labenmon Private Limited to set up a cement grinding company at Umvumila Industrial Park near United College of Education with over 500 locals set to be employed.

Once fully operational, the company will be producing 900 000 tonnes of cement per annum

The resolution to approve the investment was made at a full Council meeting yesterday after the city’s finance and development committee, chaired by Ward 26 councillor Mpumelelo Moyo had resolved in their committee meeting last week to allow the company, with operations in many countries, to set up it’s plant in the city.

In an interview, Cllr Moyo said he was excited about the development which is also in line with the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra by President Mnangagwa and is one of the enablers towards achieving an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

“We first approved this investment as a committee in our meeting of September 26 as finance and development committee. As chairperson of this committee I am so happy that we are bringing investment to the city.

That is what we want and we are encouraging potential investors to come on board and invest in the city, the environment is ripe,” said Cllr Moyo.

He said priority will be given to Bulawayo residents when it comes to employment and that position was made clear to the investor.

“Employment will start from the setting up of the company in the city to production stage,” said Cllr Moyo.

Cllr Moyo said Labenmon Private Limited will also import some of the cement to regional markets such as Zambia, Botswana and Mozambique.