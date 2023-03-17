Chinese embassy to assist rabbit producer secure market for its meat

THE Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe will assist local rabbit breeding company Raymeg to secure markets for its meat both locally and back home, an official has said.

The economic and commercial counsellor at the embassy, Huang Minghai, said this when he visited the Raymeg rabbit breeding centre, abattoir, grill, supermarket and distribution centre situated in Waterfalls suburb in the capital.

China consumes one million tons of rabbit meat per year. It produces 600 000 tons, leaving a deficit of 400 000 tons.

Huang said he would introduce companies from his country operating in Zimbabwe to Raymeg with a view for their over 1 000 Chinese workers buying rabbit meat from its abattoir.

He said he would also assist the rabbit breeding company to export meat to China.

Raymeg executive director Paidamoyo Nyamakanga said his company wanted to take advantage of the huge market that existed in China. The company owns the only rabbit abattoir in Zimbabwe and one of the biggest in Africa and is home to the largest rabbitry in the country.

Raymeg is a diversified group with interests in strategic

communications, agriculture, retail, real estate and holiday resorts. It has operations in South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe and the Horn of Africa region.

-New Ziana