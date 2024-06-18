Chinese man (51) rapes girl (17)

Innocent Manjengwa, Online reporter

A 51-year-old Chinese national was arraigned before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court on allegations of raping and impregnating a 17-year-old.

According to a statement by National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, the accused person and the complainant worked together at a mine in Gweru.The complainant who is 17 years old was employed as a General Worker at the mine when the crime was committed.

“In November 2022 the accused person allegedly raped the complainant on the floor in his office and he fired the complainant soon after the committing the offence. The matter came to light when the complainant fell pregnant and confided in her mother about the offence. The complainant gave birth to a baby girl the following year,” said the NPAZ.

A Police report was made on the 13th of June 2024 leading to the arrest of the accused person.The matter was remanded to the 28th of June 2024