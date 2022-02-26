Chinese man falls in love with Luveve suburb

Peter Matika, Social Media Coordinator

WHEN Chinese national Curtis Li arrived in Zimbabwe in 2021, it never crossed his mind that he would become resident not only in the country but in one of its oldest townships.

The 30-year-old who was born in China’s Gansu Province has since fallen in love with Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb where he has been resident for over a month.

“When I arrived in Zimbabwe my intention was to live in a small city.

So, my first port was in the capital then Kadoma where I was to do consultancy work for a mining company.

It was there that I experienced some issues and decided to move. That’s how I came to this beautiful city,” said Li.

He explained that he had been in touch with a friend, Anele Mhlanga, 24, whom he stays with in Old Luveve.

“He convinced me to visit Bulawayo and I so did.

At that time, I lived in Kumalo suburb and Ascot before I decided to move to Luveve.

I had been visiting Anele at his house together with some of our other friends until I decided to stay in Luveve,” said Li.

He said he had adapted to the living conditions swiftly as he was comfortable in the neighbourhood.

“Well, I have adapted to this neighbourhood and I love being here. There is not much difference from the Eastern suburbs apart from the fact that there are more people here,” said Li.

Li has since established a Chinese cuisine delivery service, Black Panda Foods, in partnership with Anele.

“Black Panda Foods was established on 18 January but conceptualised 1 January. The food is available via Bulawayo delivery app, Dash Delivery, which delivers anywhere in Bulawayo for a $3 flat rate, even Cowdray and Emganwini.

We are accessible on all social media platforms, just search for Black Panda Foods,” said Li.

His friend, Anele, said Li was adapting well.

“He is getting accustomed quite well to our way of life and traditions. Even the food we consume he is slowly beginning to enjoy it.

His favourite is mopane worms (amacimbi) and homemade chilli,” said Anele.

Even residents in the neighbourhood expressed excitement about Li’s presence.

They even spoke of his cuisine, which they described as delicious.

“The food is mouth watering and will leave your taste buds salivating in glee.

The food is amazing and will definitely satisfy your hunger,” said Avril Mugomo, a neighbour.

“Him being in our neighbourhood has brought us so much joy and excitement.

You know, at first we were uncertain about him but now we are comfortable.”