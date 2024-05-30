Chinese national fatally shoots man for trespassing

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A Chinese national has been arraigned before the courts for shooting at four locals, killing one on the spot while another one survived with injuries for allegedly trespassing.

Two others escaped unhurt.

Cai Yulong (58) owner of Stone Still Mine in Zhombe reportedly shot and killed Goni Goni John Muchawaya of Gokwe while Komborerai Shariwa also from Gokwe, is battling for life at Kwekwe General Hospital

Lovemore Mapfanya and John Muchawaya escaped unhurt.

Cai appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Ms Samukeliso Gumbo facing one count of murder, attempted murder and another assault.

He was remanded in custody to 11 June 2024.

Allegations are that on 26 May 2024 around 3 PM, the now deceased was in company of Shariwa, Mapfanya and Muchawaya, were walking within Marandure Farm in Zhombe.

They unknowingly encroached into a mine shaft owned by the accused person.

Cai who was reportedly armed with a NZ 75 Norinco pistol approached them and shot Goni on the left thigh and he died on the spot.

He then shot Shariwa on the left knee, right ankle and once on the thigh and he fell down.

He then assaulted Mapfanya and Machawaya with fists but they managed to flee and reported the matter at Zhombe Police Station leading to the arrest of Cai person.