Chinese national fined for illegal use of drone

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A 55-YEAR-OLD Chinese national has been fined US$200 by a Masvingo magistrate for operating a drone without a license.

Dai Pengfe was arrested by police details at Nyika growth point in Bikita on 9 August this year, after they spotted the drone flying about 20 metres high off the ground.

It was stated that the police officers asked him for a permit granting him authority to operate the technology but failed. He was arrested and charged.