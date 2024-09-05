Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts African leaders at 2024 Focac Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting African leaders in Beijing today for the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (Focac).

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is among the 50 African leaders being hosted by Xi Jinping at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation, which has commenced at the Great Hall in Beijing, China.

In line with previous Focac meetings, China will present its vision for China-Africa relations over the next three years, this time under the theme, “Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future”.

President Mnangagwa, who is in China on a state visit, and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, witnessed the signing of 17 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across various economic sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure development, and mining.

At their meeting held at the Great Hall of the People prior to the signing of the agreements, the two leaders resolved to strengthen trade and co-operation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

President Mnangagwa remarked that since his last state visit to China in 2018, relations between Zimbabwe and China have grown stronger under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Co-operation.

“The people of Zimbabwe are grateful for the invaluable support and life-saving Covid-19 vaccines you sent us, personal protective equipment, and the deployment of medical teams to assist in Zimbabwe’s health sector. We can never, never forget,” said President Mnangagwa.