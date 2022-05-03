Chinese traditional doctor a hit with Trade Fair goers

Dr Zhu Wei performs acupuncture procedure on a patient at the Ministry of Health and Child Care stand at the just-ended ZITF

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

CHINESE traditional doctor, Dr Wei Zhu who was exhibiting his products at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has challenged African traditional doctors and healers to exhibit their products.

With his well-packaged medicine, Dr Zhu caught the eyes of many people.

However, none of the African traditional healers came through to exhibit African herbs and showcase the healing powers they possess.

Local traditional healers have been advertising through posters which are mostly put on trees and walls.

Only African traditional medicine manufacturers such as Musimboti were at the ZITF.

Dr Zhu has been in the country since January, practicing at the Zimbabwe-China Traditional Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture Centre located at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

The centre was officially opened in 2020 by Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care.

When Dr Chiwenga was opening the centre, he said the clinic is meant to provide a wider choice to patients seeking health services as part of the medical pluralism enshrined in the Health Professions Act.

In an interview with Chronicle, Dr Zhu said they attend to more than 20 patients a day at their centre in Harare.

He said they are planning to open another centre in Bulawayo in due course.

“We are exhibiting at ZITF for the second time and the reason is that we want to let people know more about traditional Chinese medicine because in the near future we want to have more clinics operated by local people,” said Dr Zhu.

He said Chinese traditional medicine is similar to African traditional herbs.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) International Statistical Classification of diseases and related health problems recognises traditional Chinese medicine.

“These Chinese traditional herbs are not too different from the African traditional herbs, obviously they are different here and there but they are similar. The difference is that we package our medicine well, and once they are well packaged, they are attractive to the eye of a patient,” he said.

“If those individuals who deal with African medicine can just come out and show the public how they operate and the power that natural herbs have, then everything will just flow. I think people are running away from the medicine because maybe it is not well packaged.”

Dr Zhu said they offer acupuncture services and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) training for free.

Acupuncture is a form of alternative medicine and a component of traditional Chinese medicine in which thin needles are inserted into the body.

Dr Zhu said traditional Chinese medicine has proven to be effective in treating illnesses that cannot be handled by mainstream hospitals.