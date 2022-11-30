Chinhoi overtakes Muyambo in Safari Tour

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE professional golfer Robson Chinhoi has overtaken fellow countryman, Nyasha Muyambo in the Safari Tour Golf Series, Vipingo edition in Kenya after day three.

Chinhoi, who went into the third round sitting in position seven whilst Muyambo was tied in position three have interchanged the rankings going into the fourth round which is today.

Chinhoi is now sitting in position five after a round score of 72 to take him up to 222 gross points and six over par while Muyambo moved down to position six with a gross total of 225 points and five over par.

Muyambo, who won the previous edition of the championship has three round scores of 75, 71 and 79 while Chinhoi has 77, 73 and 72.

However, another Zimbabwean, Visitor Mapwanya made moves after the completion of the third round. Mapwanya started the day in position 17 but moved up to 10 at the end of play yesterday (Tuesday). He has a gross total of 228 points with round scores of 81, 74 and 73 with the third round being his best so far having started off poorly.

Leading the pack after the third round is Kenya’s Mutahi Kibugu with a gross total of 220 points and four over par coming from round scores of 74, 73 and 73. Kibugu is tied in pole position with Ugandan Ronald Rugumayo and Greg Snow from the host nation as well.

The leading trio is followed, position four by Daniel Nduva from Kenya with a gross total of 221 points and five over par with round scores of 74, 70 and 77 just above the Zimbabwean pair of Chinhoi and Muyambo.

A field of twenty-five players will take on the last 18 holes of the par 72 Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge.

– @brandon_malvin