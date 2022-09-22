Chinhoi revels in being crowned champion

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer, Robson Chinhoi is reveling in the glory of being crowned champion at the 24th Open De Kinshasa 2022 in Democratic Republic of the Congo last weekend.

Pros and amateurs, men and women, all took part in this 54-hole, three-day tournament. The 24th Kinshasa International Open will take place from September 16 to 18.

For the pros, this year’s competition was a mixed format. Male and female pros played from different tees and compete for the same prize pool and trophies in an innovative format designed to show that golf truly is a sport for everyone.

Chinhoi, of Chapman Golf Club in Harare finished with scores of 70, 76 and 69 to win by one stroke.

“It’s always good to win tournaments such as this one. I am happy to have won the tournament as I always train hard as a golfer. I will keep on perfecting my skills.

“The temperatures in Kinshasa were high but I managed to sail through. Now my focus is on the Lubumbashi Open in the next three weeks and the target is to come out tops in that one as well,” said Chinhoi.

The Mutare-born Chinhoi, recently finished second at the Mapungubwe Golf Challenge champion at Ndola Golf Club in Zambia at the beginning of the month. – @innocentskizoe