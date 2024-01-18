Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) begins rock melon exports to Dubai

Chinhoyi University of Technology Chancellor President Mnangagwa, flanked by Vice Chancellor Professor David Simbi, is joined for a photo session by recipients of the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award for Overall Best Graduating Students at the institution’s 19th graduation ceremony in Chinhoyi yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

CHINHOYI University of Technology (CUT) has started exporting rock melon to Dubai following the introduction of a cluster initiative brought by the national trade development and promotion organization ZimTrade.

ZimTrade introduced the export cluster initiative in 2022 following a directive by President Mnangagwa to ensure that every province contributes to economic growth through exports.

The drive towards export-led growth is fully expressed under the Zimbabwe National Trade Policy and the National Export Strategy (2019-2023), which target to grow exports through market and product diversification.

Already, statistics show that exports grew by 9,2 percent from US$5,4 billion between January to November 2021 to US$5,9 billion in the same period in 2022.

On its X (Twitter) handle, ZimTrade said: “Exciting news! Happy to see the first export of rock melon to Dubai by CUT, one of the beneficiaries under the ZimTrade cluster programme.”

“This supports export diversification and Education 5.0. If in Dubai, look out for the top-quality and tasty rock melon…” read the tweet.

@SikhulekelaniM1