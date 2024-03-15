Chipangano arrive in Byo for DeMbare match

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

NATION Dube’s mentored Hwange side arrived in Bulawayo this morning ahead of their much anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) tie against Dynamos set for Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Just like in the previous season, DeMbare, have been again forced to play their home matches away from home owing to unavailability of venues in Harare.

“We had a safe journey, we arrived in Bulawayo just in time for our lunch. It’s just like any other game. The morale is high in our camp. Everyone looks geared up for the match. It’s the second game of the season, let’s all wait and see how it progresses,” said Hwange head coach Nation Dube in an interview from their camping site in the city.

Before they got relegated from PSL action, Chipangano had proved to be a bogey side for DeMbare.

Dynamos are a bruised lot after they lost their first game of the season to Highlanders 2-1 at Emagumeni.

However, DeMbare head Genesis Magombe believes now is the time to start registering wins.

“We need to start collecting maximum points and looking at our opponent, they collected maximum against Yadah, they will want to maintain that fine run,” said Mangombe.

DeMbare has the services of new players Nomore Chinyerere, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Temptation Chiwunga, club returnee Valentine Kadonzvo and Alexander Mandinyenya

On Thursday, DeMbare trained at Rufaro Stadium and today were expected to have a feel of the match venue-Barbourfields Stadium.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn are tomorrow set to face city neighbours Arenel Movers in a derby tie that will be played at Luveve Stadium.

On Sunday, Barbourfields Stadium will be the venue between Bulawayo Chiefs and Highlanders. -@FungaiMuderere