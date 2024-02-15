Chipangano wants to re-sign Mbweti

Bruce Chikuni, Sports Reporter

HWANGE is hoping to re-sign former FC Platinum defender, Gift Mbweti, this week.

Chipangano have not been active, at least publicly, on the transfer market despite losing some of their key players.

But their coach, Nation Dube, told Zimpapers Sport that he is desperate to make Mbweti their only high-profile signing.

Mbweti left Chipangono as a promising forward where he netted nine times before completing his move to FC Platinum seven years ago.

He finished that campaign just two games behind the eventual Golden Boot winner, Leonard Tsipa of CAPS United.

And he is now set to return to the place where it all started as one of the best defenders in the Castle Lager Premiership.

He was converted by Norman Mapeza to operate in the team’s defensive unit.

But Dube is not sure where he will play Mbweti should he convince him to sign.

He is currently training with the club and Manica Diamonds and Highlanders are believed to be eyeing his signature.

“Mbweti is training with us at the moment; he is a top player and every coach will be happy to have him in the team.

“He can give you so much because we have seen how comfortable he is when playing in different positions.

“He is yet to sign a contract, but we are hoping that he will make that decision as soon as possible,” said Dube.

He added.

“I can’t say that I will play him as a defender if he decides to stay with us, but it all depends on the situation of the team. I think he offers more as a striker.

“We are still looking for a few players who can help us maintain our PSL status, just like what we did last season.”

Hwange have lost their goalkeeper, Nedreck Mudeya, to Greenfuel while Brighton Makopa, who was one of their better players last season, has joined Chicken Inn.

But they have roped in Bhekimpilo Ncube from CAPS United as a direct replacement for Mudeya.

