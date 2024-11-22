Chipezeze Confident Ahead of Carling Knockout Final

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN goalkeeper and Magesi FC captain Elvis Chipezeze has issued a warning to Mamelodi Sundowns that his team will not simply be making up the numbers in Saturday’s Carling Knockout Final.

The match will be played at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

When asked by iDiski Times about their chances of lifting the title against giants Mamelodi Sundowns, Chipezeze responded: “You cannot just say we’re going there to make the numbers. We are also here to compete.”

Chipezeze’s Magesi FC are the underdogs, but they are capable of surprising football fans tomorrow, as they have been unpredictable and have already knocked out big teams on their road to the final. Magesi knocked out mighty Orlando Pirates in the first round, defeated TS Galaxy in the quarterfinals, and sealed their final spot with a semifinal win against Richards Bay.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper has been the backbone of the Limpopo-based team in this competition, having won three successive Man of the Match awards.

Chipezeze expects to help Magesi secure their maiden title as newcomers in the Betway Premiership.