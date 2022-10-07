Chipezeze joins Magesi

ZIMBABWEAN International goalkeeper, Elvis Chipezeze has been officially unveiled at South African second tier division side Magesi FC who play in the National First Division

Chipezeze joined Magesi FC as a free agent after parting ways with Baroka FC in July.

Baroka FC’s decision might have come at the right time for the Zimbabwean goalkeeper who sometime in September 2021 was reportedly unhappy at the Polokwane based side.

According to multiple reports, Chipezeze’s heart was no longer at Bakgaga Baga Mphahlele as the 32-year-old was said to be pushing for an exit from the club in search of more game time.

Chipezeze was part of the Warriors squad that represented Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2019.

Magesi, who also based in Limpopo are 10th on the Motsepe Foundation Championship log with seven points. Out of the five matches they have played, they have won two, drawn one and lost two.

