Chipfumbu triumphs in United Arab Emirates Inbox

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean mixed martial arts fighter, Sylvester Chipfumbu bounced off from last year’s defeat to Cameroon’s Jaures Dea Gomez to record a first-round demolition of Spanish fighter Imad Bouamri in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates last Friday.

The victory meant that Chipfumbu, who was fighting his fourth fight under the UAE Warriors banner, now has a record of two wins and two defeats. Chipfumbu stopped the Morocco born Spanish opponent in just under a minute in the headline featherweight contest of the Africa edition of the series at the Etihad Arena.

The Zimbabwean cage fighter reportedly went on the offensive from the outset, landing a few high kicks before landing a barrage of blows as the referee stopped the contest 59 seconds into the first of the five-minute three-round contest.

In his post-fight interview, Chipfumbu was bubbling with confidence, boldly declaring himself as one of the best MMA fighters in his division.

“I think I’m one of the best fighters in the world [in the division] and I deserve a top spot in the promotion. Tonight’s result confirms that. “I went all out tonight. I didn’t want to take this fight the full distance. Perhaps, I wanted it to go over two rounds, so I could show everyone what I’m capable of. I feel I did prove my point.

“There is no bantamweight champion in the promotion’s Africa edition and this result is a strong message for them to consider me for a title contest. In my last fight against Dea, I held back for too long, and it probably didn’t work in my favour.

“Coming up against Imad, I just wanted to prove that I want a title shot in the promotion. After this performance, I don’t think they can deny me,” said Chipfumbu.

Chipfumbu’s first appearance in the promotion ended in a first-round defeat to Brazilian Vinicius de Oliveira in October 2021. He bounced back with a second-round stoppage of Helder Fernandes, also in the international division, in March 2022. – @ZililoR