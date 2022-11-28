Chiragwi appointed Ngezi Platinum Stars substantive coach

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

NGEZI Platinum Stars have appointed Takesure Chiragwi as their substantive head coach.

In a statement released today, Madamburo stated that Chiragwi was handed the job on a fulltime basis after he led the Mhondoro based side to a fourth place finish in the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. He also won the PSL November Coach of the Month accolade after a strong finish to hold off Highlanders and end the season in the top four.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Takesure Chiragwi as Ngezi Platinum Stars substantive Head Coach. Chiragwi has been appointed following his excellent performance after being appointed interim coach wherein the team finished 4th in the 2021/2022 season,” read the Ngezi Platinum Stars statement.