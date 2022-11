Innocent Kurira

THE Ngezi Platinum Stars duo of striker Delic Mulimba and coach Takesure Chiragwi have been named the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player and Coach of the month respectively.

Only two league matches were played in November in which Madamburo drew one and won one.

They managed a nil all draw against Manica Diamonds before a 5-0 triumph over relegated Whawha in their last game of the season.

In the 5-0 victory, Mulimba scored four goals in that encounter.

