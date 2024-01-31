Chirambadare Joins Another South African Club

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEAN attacker Edmore Chirambadare has joined Motsepe Foundation Championship League side Magesi FC from Venda Football Academy.

He will team up with fellow Zimbabwean and former teammate at Chicken Inn goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze who is also the captain at Magesi.

The club announced his arrival on Monday alongside four other new signings. Magesi are in sixth place in the log, three points behind log leaders Orbit College in a league which has fine margins differentiating the top teams. Venda were anchoring the table and will have to do without the 32- year-old striker nicknamed “Spanner.”

The Gweru bred player had his best years with Chicken Inn and Tsholotsho before joining Kaizer Chiefs.

He will be hoping to play a huge role in helping his team to gain promotion to the big boys’ league in South Africa