Chiredzi man gets nine-year sentence after being found in possession of unmarked ivory

Langelihle S Nyathi, [email protected]

Robert Lithlathla, a 58-year-old man, from Chief Sengwe, Chiredzi appeared before the Chiredzi Magestrates’ Court after violating the Parks and Wildlife Act

According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe on Lithlathla, on March 25, 2025, game rangers from Gonarezhou National Park received a tip-off that the accused was in possession of ivory.

Acting on this information, the rangers, along with police officers, proceeded to Davata Market, where they found the accused with a sack tied to the carrier of his motorcycle.

A search revealed an unmarked elephant tusk weighing 3.5 kg and an eland horn, valued at a total of USD 55,000 which the accused could not produce a permit for possessing.

The accused was arrested and found guilty, and was sentenced to 9 years in prison.