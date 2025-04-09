Chiredzi teen in court for car theft

Langelihle S Nyathi, [email protected]

A 17-year-old teenager from Mkwasine, Chiredzi, appeared before the Chiredzi Magistrates Court facing car theft charges.

The teen was sentenced to a suspended three-year prison.

It is reported that on March 28, 2025, the complainant’s driver parked a Nissan Caravan at Mzie garage and handed the keys to the informant, who works as a security guard at the garage.

The informant then gave the keys to the accused, who was working a temporary job at the garage, for safekeeping but the accused kept the keys in his pocket.

The convicted teen and the informant went out to drink beer together, but the accused left the informant and returned to the garage, where he stole the vehicle.

When the informant returned to the garage, he found the vehicle missing and reported the theft to the police, leading to an investigation and the subsequent arrest of the accused.

The stolen vehicle was recovered the next day following the arrest.