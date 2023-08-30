Chirenda happy with Ngezi Platinum Queens winning streak

Sport Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Queens coach Tapiwa Chirenda believes they are on track with their campaign for an improved show in the Nedbank Premier Netball League following another good outing over the weekend.

The Mhondoro-Ngezi-based side finished fourth in the previous season and are seeking a better outcome this year.

Ngezi Platinum were the hosts for their cluster this past weekend as they faced Black Rhinos, Mutare City and Zupco.

They collected maximum points when defeating Black Rhinos 36-17 before they overpowered Mutare City 53-10.

They then outclassed Zupco 65-7 to ensure they remain on top of the table and they are now on 52 points from 27 matches.

“We definitely had a good run this weekend considering we have changed our perception of the whole game mentality. And also considering we barely had time to train during the World Cup and even after leading to the games, coupled with introduction of three new players to our ranks.

“All three wins were quite comfortable although the opponents gave a good account of themselves in all the matches. My blend of maturity and youthful zeal made us rise a notch above our opponents.”

They introduced new players in wing defender Blessing Marombo, Rachel Tonono, who plays centre and wing attack as well as defender Perisinevi Tabviroona.

The log leaders have been working on strengthening their team and also adding depth. They are among the seasoned teams in the PNL.

With defending champions Platinum Queens sitting on second position with 50 points from 26 matches, and a game in hand, Chirenda said they needed to pick all the points they can if they are to remain on top of the table.

They will also be hoping the defending champions drop some points along the way to increase their chances for the title.

However, he pointed out that the championship title will be a bonus as their main target was to improve their performance from last year when they were placed fourth at the end of the season.

“These wins mean a lot for us as Ngezi considering we are still in the race for top honours, which I dare say is more than we bargained for considering a lot of factors like being new to the team as head coach.

“And also competing against teams that have built cohesion over a period of two or more years as well as rebuilding on the fly.

“All things being equal I see us hopefully maintaining the lead to the end if my charges adapt well to the new concepts we are introducing as we go along. The idea is not to drop a single game this second half and I am optimistic as much as we are dealing with the currently second and third placed teams who are currently better favourites on paper.

“But as I said the idea was to give a better performance for the team than last year which is the main focus. Anything better will be a bonus for us and am proud of the girls so far,” said Chirenda.

On third place is Greenfuel, who have proved to be strong contenders for the title as well this season under the guidance of coach Sibonginkosi Dube.