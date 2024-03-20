Chirewa excuses self from Warriors assignments 

Innocent Kurira , [email protected]

WOLVERHAMPTON Wanderers midfielder Tawanda Chirewa will not be part of the Warriors squad to take part in a three-team tournament in Malawi this weekend.

Chirewa got his first senior national team call-up from interim coach, Norman Mapeza, for the upcoming tournament.

Zifa media liaison officer Kudzaishe Mupoperi confirmed Chirewa will not be part of the Warriors team.

“We are pleased to announce the arrival of several key players in Lilongwe for the highly anticipated Malawi three nations tournament. Among those who have joined the squad are Tinotenda Kadewere, Marshall Munetsi, Jordan Zemura, Tivonge Rushesha, Macauley Bonne, Shane Maroodza, Brendan Galloway, Divine Lunga, Tawanda Maswanhise, and Munashe Garananga,” said Mupoperi.

“Their presence bolsters the team as they prepare for the upcoming matches. While we eagerly await the arrival of Marley Tavaziva on Wednesday, we regret to announce that Tawanda Chirewa has withdrawn from the squad due to personal reasons.”

-@innocentskizoe