Chirinda continues to haunt Bosso

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC’s hard running and free scoring forward Obriel Chirinda said his team will go all out to defend the Chibuku Super Cup when they clash with Highlanders in the first round of the Cup at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Chirinda, who is Bulawayo Chiefs man of the moment and is also the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League leading top goal scorer with nine goals to his name, told his club’s official social media page yesterday that his team is targeting to retain the Chibuku Super Cup and proceed to represent the country at the Caf Confederations Cup contest in 2024.

“We are playing Highlanders in the Chibuku Super Cup first round and we are the defending champions and that gives us motivation and playing Highlanders is in itself good motivation to beat them,” said the pacy Ninjas striker.

Interestingly, the red-hot Chirinda was in the just closed second transfer window pursued by Bosso in a development that saw the player become a major talking point at the club’s mid-year meeting held last Sunday.

Bosso members demanded to know what went wrong with the Chirinda deal. The player was on coach Baltermar Brito’s radar and he made it very public that he wanted the player at all costs to bolster his attack.

Bosso have been potent in front of goal scoring 15 goals from 18 matches, conceding just four goals, testimony that the team’s strength is the defence marshalled by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and Peter Muduhwa.

On Sunday, the Bulawayo football giants will meet an unpredictable Amakhosi Amahle who booted them out of the Chibuku Super Cup last year on a 1-0 scoreline.

Chirinda was given a red card after a second bookable offence two minutes before full time when they handed Bosso their Chibuku marching orders.

Chiefs went on to lift the silverware, their first major trophy in the topflight league after they edged Herentals College 1-0 through an Arthur Musiyiwa strike in a final that was played at Barbourfields Stadium.

Musiyiwa is now in the books of Harare giants Dynamos.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Chiefs yesterday officially announced the appointment of ex-Manica Diamond coach Johannes Nhumwa as their new head coach.

Before his move to Chiefs, Nhumwa was the head coach at Zifa Southern Region Division One side Jordan Sinnot.

“Following the unexpected departure of Lizwe Sweswe, who was then head coach, we are pleased to announce that we have appointed Johannes Nhumwa (Caf A) as head coach. Coach Joseph Sibindi, who was the assistant coach, has mutually agreed with the club to part ways,” said club secretary general Dumisani Mantula Sibanda.

After taking over from Sweswe, Sibindi won his two opening games in charge. His first was a 2-1 victory over Caps United and went on to a 3-0 victory away to Triangle. The Chiefs lost 2-1 to Herentals at Luveve Stadium before falling to Manica Diamonds and Ngezi Platinum Stars in their last two encounters.

Sweswe is now the boss at Gweru-based Sheasham, a club he has greatly transformed after four league games in charge, winning two and drawing the same number in a development that has seen the Construction Boys slowly rise from relegation zone.