Chirinda named Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) Outstanding Player of the Month

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs’ Obriel Chirinda is the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ)’s Outstanding Player of the Month for September.

This was the second accolade in September for the national team striker after he was voted by fellow footballers as the Premier Soccer League (PSL)’s Outstanding Player of the month.

The brilliant striker is having a remarkable season, scoring for the national team and also topping the Castle Lager Premier League scorers’ sheet.