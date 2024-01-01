Chirinda staying put at Chiefs

Innocent Kurira, [email protected],zw

STRIKER Obriel Chirinda says he remains a Bulawayo Chiefs player despite reports linking him with a move away from Amakhosi Amahle.

The Soccer Star of the Year finalist says he only heard of the news of his move to join Dynamos from the media.

“My contract with Chiefs lapses at the end of 2024. As of now, I am a Chiefs player. I am on holiday right now and ready to report for duty in the Chiefs pre-season programme. I have read of news about me moving but I can tell you that I am enjoying my holiday and have not engaged any club over a transfer,” said Chirinda.

The forward ended the past season on 12 goals, one shy of the leading scorer Takunda Benhura from Ngezi Platinum.

Chirinda is one of the Chiefs players said to be on the move.

Already, attacking midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe whose contact came to an end at midnight, is believed to be on his way to Chicken Inn together with former Warriors international Danny Phiri. Forward Billy Veremu is believed to have joined free spending Simba Bhora.

Chiefs, however, say they are yet to reach any agreement with any club regarding their players.

The Amakhosi Amahle are in the hunt for head coach after parting ways with Johanisi Nhumwa whose contract was not renewed.

The former Manica Diamonds’ gaffer replaced Joseph Sibindi, who left the club after a few games, having also replaced Lizwe Sweswe now at Gweru-based Sheasham.

Nhumwa did well to ensure the club maintained its topflight status despite the club facing financial challenges during the course of the season. Bulawayo Chiefs finished at position 13 on the league table.

The rumour mill already has it that Thulani Sibanda may be making a return to Chiefs, a team he led to the topflight league in 2018.

Keeping Chirinda will do good for Chiefs who will be looking to improve from their performance last season.

At some point, Chirinda was a goalkeeper while playing for the juniors but because of his height disadvantage, his development coaches encouraged him to play infield.

As a primary school pupil at Mahlathini in Cowdray Park, Chirinda played for a local team before moving to Highlanders’ Under-13s in 2007 where he linked up with present Bosso player Godfrey Makaruse, Chicken Inn’s central defender Itai Mabhunu and goalkeeper Wandile Ndlovu. Chirinda also played for EM Sport Academy where he trained under Field “Stokee” Mlambo from Under-15s up to Division Three.

He has also played for Chicken Inn in the topflight. — @innocentskizoe