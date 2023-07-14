Chirisa offers apology after being axed by Umahlekisa

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

COMEDIAN-cum-social pariah, Frank Chirisa has offered an apology after being axed by his former managers, Umahlekisa Entertainment on Wednesday.

On Twitter, the comic would apologise to sections of people he had hurt, addressing his situation after hours of roaring silence.

“I’d like to address a couple of issues at hand. It has come to my attention that the set I performed at The National Art Gallery this past Saturday 08/07/23 hurt and disrespected a lot of people. It was irresponsible of me to hurt others in the name of humour. I inappropriately made fun of the SDA Community, underage girls who are victims of rape, and Novuyo Seagirl. To any individual not mentioned by name who feels like I came out too strong, my apologies go out to you as well,” he said.

A defiant Chirisa likened himself to WWE superstar, Roman “The Tribal Chief” Reigns.

“I also lost my management deal with Umahlekisa Comedy Club. They felt they couldn’t work with me anymore for alleged series of misbehaviour conduct. I respect their decision as I have allegedly risked the brand on and off the stage. Life however has to go on. Losing the management deal doesn’t mean I cease to be funny, neither does it mean my career is over. Seth Rollins became a World Champion after betraying The Shield, Beyonce became a global superstar after she split with Destiny Child & Puff started Bad Boy Records after being fired from Uptown Records. I have since come to a realisation that is probably another Life Hurdle I have to conquer to unlock a new level. I am still the tribal chief, the funniest man in Matabeleland & Zimbabwe’s Most Handsome Comedian.

“I acknowledge that since last year’s robbery, I have struggled with clearing my debts but have worked hard enough. I have paid $1570 from the initial balance of $2500 and I will keep working hard to make sure I am debt free by the end of the year. I would like to thank all my friends, fans & family who have shown me great love in the past days amidst pressure from the internet & press. This is all I have to say. I am open to interviews for more information,” he concluded.

It is yet to be seen how the situation will pen given the fact that Umahlekisa Entertainment Director Ntando Van Moyo said he is open to working with Chirisa but, “It would take really strong overtures and actions for us to deal with him again, albeit very carefully.” – @MbuleloMpofu