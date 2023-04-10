Chirisa voices Cheetor in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Zimbabwean Hollywood actor Tongayi Chirisa has been cast to voice one of the lead roles in the upcoming blockbuster Sci-Fi franchise movies Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts.

Chirisa will voice Cheetor, one of the Transformers Autobot fan favourites.

Chirisa has been cast in roles in movies such as Man Friday on NBC’s Crusoe television series, Father Nicholas on The Jim Gaffigan Show, and Hekule on Leon Schuster’s Mr Bones 2.

Chirisa launched his career in the early 2000s when he played the role of detective Davis on the Zimbabwean soapie Studio 263.

More to follow…