Breaking News
Mukuru outlet robbery gang nabbed

Mukuru outlet robbery gang nabbed

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Chirisa voices Cheetor in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

10 Apr, 2023 - 17:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Chirisa voices Cheetor in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Chronicle

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Zimbabwean Hollywood actor Tongayi Chirisa has been cast to voice one of the lead roles in the upcoming blockbuster Sci-Fi franchise movies Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts.

Chirisa will voice Cheetor, one of the Transformers Autobot fan favourites.

Chirisa has been cast in roles in movies such as Man Friday on NBC’s Crusoe television series, Father Nicholas on The Jim Gaffigan Show, and Hekule on Leon Schuster’s Mr Bones 2.

Chirisa launched his career in the early 2000s when he played the role of detective Davis on the Zimbabwean soapie Studio 263.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting