Chirundu man receives community service for assaulting ex-gilfriend

A Chirundu man was arraigned before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court and sentenced to 210 hours of community service after he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on March 22, 2025, at the Chirundu Motel, where the accused approached the complainant, who was seated at the motel.

It is reported that the accused offered to buy her a beer for the victim, who turned down the offer, which triggered the offender to get angry.

In a fit of anger, the man struck her on the forehead with a beer bottle, causing a cut on the victim’s forehead.