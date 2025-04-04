Chitungwiza man jailed for armed robbery

Langelihle S Nyathi, [email protected]

A Chitungwiza man, Kellington Kawadza (23) has been sentenced to an effective five years in prison after being convicted of armed robbery.

Kawadza was recently arraigned before the Harare Provincial Magistrates’ Court on charges of armed robbery.

It is reported that on November, 27, 2024, at Jambanja Unit M Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza, Kawadza used force and threats to steal from Morestead Muzamba.

The stolen items included a Nissan Hardbody vehicle, US$800 in cash, a driver’s license, and other essential documents.Kawadza received an 8-year sentence, with two years suspended for five years on the condition of good behaviour.

An additional 1 year was suspended provided Kawadza pays US$1,000 in restitution to the victim meaning he will serve an effective five years in prison.