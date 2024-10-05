  • Today Fri, 10 Jan 2025

Chitungwiza man stabbed to death

Chitungwiza man stabbed to death

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A MISUNDERSTANDING turned into murder after a man from Chitungwiza was stabbed on the right thigh.

In a statement on X, Police said they are investigating a case of murder which occurred at an Open Space in Zengeza 3, Chitungwiza on 1 October in which Promise Muzire (27) died. An unknown suspect stabbed the victim with an unknown object on the right thigh after a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. The victim was taken to Chitungwiza Central Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Police said anyone with information should report at any station.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments