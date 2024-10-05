Chitungwiza man stabbed to death

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A MISUNDERSTANDING turned into murder after a man from Chitungwiza was stabbed on the right thigh.

In a statement on X, Police said they are investigating a case of murder which occurred at an Open Space in Zengeza 3, Chitungwiza on 1 October in which Promise Muzire (27) died. An unknown suspect stabbed the victim with an unknown object on the right thigh after a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. The victim was taken to Chitungwiza Central Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Police said anyone with information should report at any station.