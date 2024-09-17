  • Today Sun, 30 Mar 2025

Chitungwiza municipality officer corruptly issues residential stand located in the middle of a road

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A CHITUNGWIZA municipality works manager created a residential stand on an earth road without following policy provisions and issued an offer letter to a councillor, leading to his arrest.

The Municipality Housing Policy says allocating land to a favoured individual (in this case, a councillor) without following policy may be considered corrupt, and abuse of authority.
In an official statement on X, the arrest of Emmanuel Mushata (45) of Hatfield for abuse of duty as a public officer was confirmed.

“Sometime in November 2019, the accused person who was then Acting Director Works, identified an open space which was an earth road and created a residential stand measuring 476 square metres without following the provisions of the Chitungwiza Municipality Housing Policy.
“He crafted a layout plan, approved and gave it to the then Acting Director Housing Community Services who issued an offer letter to the beneficiary who was a councillor. The matter was brought to light by disgruntled residents around the area who filed a complaint with the Ministry of Local Government and Public works. He was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).”

Mushata was convicted of the offense and is scheduled to return to court at a later date to receive his sentence


