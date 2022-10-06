Chiwandire fight back on as Government comes to the rescue

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

GOVERNMENT has come to the rescue of World Boxing Council super-bantamweight interim champion Kudakwashe Chiwandire, whose dream of defending her title almost went up in flames after the promoter failed to raise funds for the bout.

Chiwandire, whose stage name is Take Money, has had the fight postponed twice, first in August and on October 1 as Delta Force Academy struggled to raise funds to bring her Spanish challenger Zulina Munoz.

Following Government intervention, Chiwandire will now defend her title on October 15 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Chiwandire’s trainer and manager Clyde Musonda said the boxer is excited and looking forward to defending her title.

“We’re grateful to the Government of Zimbabwe for coming to the rescue and all the stresses that Take Money had as she faced a possibility of losing her title without boxing are over. She’s in high spirits and looking forward to the fight which is on October 15,” said Musonda.

Chiwandire, who grabbed the prestigious crown on February 26 after defeating Catherine Phiri of Zambia.

The 26-year-old Zimbabwean pugilist has been in camp for three weeks at a three-star hotel in Harare preparing to face Munoz.

The winner of the bout which carries a US$20 000 pay cheque will also secure the right to challenge for the gold title.

She will face either number one ranked Yeimi Yamleth Mercardo or Mariana Barby Juarez in a gold title fight at a later date. Mercardo and Juarez trade leather on October 15 in Mexico.

