Cholera Alert: four more deaths  

LIVE BLOG: MASVINGO PRESIDENTIAL INTERFACE

09 Jun, 2023
The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE has recorded 32 new suspected cholera cases, four suspected deaths and five laboratory-confirmed results during the past 24 hours with reports that 76 people are hospitalized due to the waterborne disease.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care says the suspected cases were reported from Harare (17), Buhera (six), Chimanimani (three), Mutare Rural (four) and Beitbridge (two).

Cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on February 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province.  As of Thursday, a cumulative total of 2 264 suspected cholera cases, 15 laboratory-confirmed deaths, 41 suspected cholera deaths and 546 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.”

