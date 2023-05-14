Cholera cases on the rise

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

[email protected]

CHOLERA cases have surpassed the 1 000 mark in Zimbabwe with reports that so far 23 related deaths have been recorded in nine provinces.

The latest situational report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care shows that 34 new suspected cholera cases were recorded on Friday.

13 were from Mutare, Budiriro and Glenview in Harare each recorded six cases.

The other five were recorded in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South province and the remaining five cases were recorded in Chimanimani, Manicaland province.

The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on February 12 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province.

To date, cases have been reported in nine provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023, and these have no epidemiological link to each other.

Matabeleland north province is yet to record a case.

“As of today, Zimbabwe has recorded 834 suspected cholera cases, 242 confirmed cases, 749 recoveries, five confirmed deaths and 18 suspected deaths. The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba,

Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza,” read the report.

“As of May 10, 2023, 62 cases were hospitalized and these are admitted at: Mutare City (seven), Buhera (five), Mutare Rural (14), Chimanimani (seven), Mutasa (one), Beitbridge (three) Hospital CTC in, Mwenezi (six), Gutu (one) and 14 in Harare. Of those three are in Bindura and one in Fairbridge.”